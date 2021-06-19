CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Downgraded by Cowen

Cowen downgraded shares of CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Cowen currently has $80.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CONE. TheStreet cut CyrusOne from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research started coverage on CyrusOne in a report on Friday, March 19th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on CyrusOne from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James reiterated an underperform rating on shares of CyrusOne in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on CyrusOne from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.33.

CONE stock opened at $69.51 on Wednesday. CyrusOne has a 52-week low of $61.64 and a 52-week high of $86.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 187.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.41.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.83). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 1.75% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $298.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. CyrusOne’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 52.31%.

In other news, Director David H. Ferdman sold 10,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $731,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,867.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David H. Ferdman sold 5,000 shares of CyrusOne stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.63, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,666 shares in the company, valued at $6,104,913.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 347.1% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,517,000 after buying an additional 26,710 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 16.0% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 11.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,688,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,389,000 after buying an additional 171,723 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,329,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $970,371,000 after buying an additional 265,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 1,045.7% in the fourth quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a premier global REIT specializing in design, construction and operation of more than 50 high-performance data centers worldwide. The Company provides mission-critical facilities that ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

