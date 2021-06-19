D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Acquired by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 56.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,938 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DHI. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,480,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 194.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,335,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,027,000 after acquiring an additional 882,230 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $50,742,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 1,709.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 483,025 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,047,000 after acquiring an additional 456,336 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 108.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 860,057 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,648,000 after acquiring an additional 448,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $89.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

DHI has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.62.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total transaction of $426,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,342 shares in the company, valued at $882,172.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,241,800 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

