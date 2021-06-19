Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Buys New Shares in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 130,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd owned about 0.06% of Unum Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Unum Group by 1,336.0% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Unum Group by 110.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Mckenney sold 35,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total transaction of $1,066,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher W. Pyne sold 2,500 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.24, for a total transaction of $75,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of Unum Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Unum Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of UNM opened at $27.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.79. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $15.20 and a 1-year high of $31.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 8.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.12%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

