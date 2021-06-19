Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Has $5.30 Million Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,571 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 44.0% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Church & Dwight stock opened at $83.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.76. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $75.43 and a one year high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.38.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.69%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CHD. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.43.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

