Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Invests $5.80 Million in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,797,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRL. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 657.7% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 992,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $287,564,000 after buying an additional 861,234 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 4th quarter worth about $120,525,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,591,211 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,620,503,000 after purchasing an additional 221,598 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,033,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,577,000 after purchasing an additional 104,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total transaction of $263,808.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,694.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Birgit Girshick sold 18,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total transaction of $5,541,091.71. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,096,153.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,079 shares of company stock worth $15,847,322 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRL opened at $353.70 on Friday. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $165.76 and a 12 month high of $359.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.77. The company has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.93, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRL. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Monday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $361.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.80.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

