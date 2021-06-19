Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases 11,000 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 77.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $179.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $178.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.09 and a twelve month high of $203.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.81.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.33%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

