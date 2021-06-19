Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Purchases 6,196 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 114.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,618 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,196 shares during the quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,911,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 645.5% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 4,500.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Twilio alerts:

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $367.61 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $339.56. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.56 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $589.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.44 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.28, for a total value of $510,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.19, for a total transaction of $18,522,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,023 shares of company stock worth $31,002,073 in the last 90 days. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TWLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $360.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.64.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.