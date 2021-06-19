Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd Sells 23,556 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd decreased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 22.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 23,556 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $6,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 32.2% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 194,621 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 47,458 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 18.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 52,080 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after buying an additional 7,968 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 242.9% during the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,719 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 16,093 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 175.3% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 12,213 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 7,777 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 17.2% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 15,615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares in the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $84.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.42 and a 12 month high of $99.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.74. The firm has a market cap of $102.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMD. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.74.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 55,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $4,457,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,264,795 shares in the company, valued at $102,511,634.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 505,282 shares of company stock worth $40,225,833 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also: What is a short straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.