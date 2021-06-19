Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY) Stock Price Down 4.4%

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DWAHY)’s stock price traded down 4.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $28.52 and last traded at $28.53. 36,204 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 40% from the average session volume of 25,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.86.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.94.

Daiwa House Industry Co.,Ltd. Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DWAHY)

Daiwa House Industry Co, Ltd. engages in the construction business worldwide. It operates through Single-Family Houses; Rental Housing; Condominiums; Existing Homes; Commercial Facilities; Logistics, Business and Corporate Facilities; and Other Businesses segments. The company constructs single-family houses; rents houses; develops, manages, and sells condominiums; purchases, renovates, and resells existing homes; develops commercial facilities; develops and constructs logistics, business, and corporate facilities; and provides real estate agency services.

