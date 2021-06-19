Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,952 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $7,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Danaher in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Danaher by 72.6% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.93.

Danaher stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $256.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,287,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,322. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $168.59 and a 1 year high of $261.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $183.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $250.28.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.31%.

In other news, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 6,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.75, for a total transaction of $1,530,028.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,706,761. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $4,442,650.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,165 shares of company stock valued at $9,051,818. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

