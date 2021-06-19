Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $4.08 Per Share

Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Darden Restaurants in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 15th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $4.08 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.95. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Darden Restaurants’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.14 EPS.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 3.54% and a positive return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on DRI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $148.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Monday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Darden Restaurants from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.97.

Shares of DRI stock opened at $130.10 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants has a 1-year low of $68.68 and a 1-year high of $149.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DRI. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 65.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 87.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total value of $5,715,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 268,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,392,856.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ricardo Cardenas sold 1,200 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.04, for a total transaction of $176,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,082,769.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 79,269 shares of company stock worth $11,390,912. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.46%.

Darden Restaurants announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

