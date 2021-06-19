Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Dassault Systèmes currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $256.00.

OTCMKTS DASTY opened at $234.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.73. Dassault Systèmes has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $238.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $62.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.80.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DASTY. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 39,092 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,384,000 after purchasing an additional 9,412 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.

