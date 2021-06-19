Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes (OTCMKTS:DASTY) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Dassault Systèmes in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Dassault Systèmes currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $256.00.
OTCMKTS DASTY opened at $234.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.73. Dassault Systèmes has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $238.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $62.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.80.
Dassault Systèmes Company Profile
Dassault SystÃ¨mes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS design software for 3D design, electrical and printed circuit board design, product data management, simulation, manufacturing, and technical communication; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for modeling and simulating the earth; and BIOVIA that provides the scientific community with advanced biological, chemical, and materials experiences.
