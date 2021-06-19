Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.75 Per Share

Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.752 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from Delhi Bank’s previous dividend of $0.75.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DWNX opened at $36.25 on Friday. Delhi Bank has a 52-week low of $33.50 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.92.

Delhi Bank Company Profile

Delhi Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Delaware National Bank of Delhi that provides commercial banking products and services to individual and small business customers in Delaware County, New York. The company accepts demand, interest bearing time and savings, personal and business checking, NOW, health savings, money market, club, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

