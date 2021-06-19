Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stake Lessened by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 33.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 82,801 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $8,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DAL. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DAL shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delta Air Lines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.10.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $44.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07. The company has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.45. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.38 and a 52 week high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 249.42% and a negative net margin of 102.96%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

