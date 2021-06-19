Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wolfe Research currently has $55.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $78.00.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DAL. Cowen increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Delta Air Lines from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.10.

DAL opened at $44.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.19. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 102.96% and a negative return on equity of 249.42%. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Delta Air Lines will post -3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 64.3% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

