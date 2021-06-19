DeltaChain (DELTA) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1,704.00

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded up 7.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 18th. One DeltaChain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded 81.5% lower against the US dollar. DeltaChain has a total market capitalization of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0921 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $72.27 or 0.00205105 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002096 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000083 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $223.15 or 0.00633336 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003613 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000060 BTC.

DeltaChain Profile

DELTA is a coin. Its genesis date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars.

