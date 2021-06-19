Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company.

WILLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Redburn Partners raised shares of Demant A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Demant A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Demant A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

WILLF opened at $54.55 on Friday. Demant A/S has a 52-week low of $28.40 and a 52-week high of $54.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.94.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment offers hearing implants and aids, hearing care, and diagnostic products.

