Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) Shares Down 12%

Shares of Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) traded down 12% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.30 and last traded at $24.30. 7,996 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 152,615 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.62.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Design Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.21.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.25). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Design Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Design Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Design Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $248,000. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Design Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $401,000. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Design Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $638,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Design Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

About Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

