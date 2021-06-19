Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $100 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $95.27 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on shares of Desktop Metal in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a sell rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Desktop Metal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.00.

DM traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.57. 7,512,182 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,178,462. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -22.05 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.07. Desktop Metal has a 1 year low of $10.08 and a 1 year high of $34.94.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Desktop Metal will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 125,000 shares of Desktop Metal stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total transaction of $1,575,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Desktop Metal

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

