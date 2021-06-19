Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of DB opened at $12.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $7.84 and a 12 month high of $15.34. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.82.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 2.27%. On average, analysts expect that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the third quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the fourth quarter worth $118,000. 26.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

