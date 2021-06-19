Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DTCWY. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Wohnen in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of Deutsche Wohnen from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Societe Generale raised shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Deutsche Wohnen from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of DTCWY traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.36. The company had a trading volume of 20,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,532. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.65. Deutsche Wohnen has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $32.09.

Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.

