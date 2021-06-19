Dimecoin Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. One Dimecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Dimecoin has traded up 26.5% against the US dollar. Dimecoin has a market capitalization of $1.68 million and approximately $2,256.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.88 or 0.00027649 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002874 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.80 or 0.00164578 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 36.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

