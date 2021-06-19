Distillate Capital Partners LLC Acquires 7,670 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 33.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,389 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,670 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 403,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,501,000 after buying an additional 64,945 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Henry Schein by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 89,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 8,650 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Henry Schein by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 30,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 14,027 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Henry Schein by 12.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 27,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Henry Schein from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.75.

In other news, CFO Steven Paladino sold 22,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $1,826,687.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,658,861.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Gerald A. Benjamin sold 7,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $593,192.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,587 shares in the company, valued at $9,405,300.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 72,895 shares of company stock worth $5,870,832 over the last ninety days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HSIC opened at $75.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.22. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.25 and a 1 year high of $83.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.89.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 4.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates in two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

