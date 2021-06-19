Distillate Capital Partners LLC Purchases 5,972 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 88.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,708 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Infosys were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Origin Asset Management LLP grew its position in Infosys by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 5,548,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,871,000 after acquiring an additional 803,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Infosys by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,141,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,020,000 after acquiring an additional 122,815 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Infosys during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its position in Infosys by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,710,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. grew its position in Infosys by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 507,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,504,000 after acquiring an additional 164,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Infosys alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $20.33 to $21.80 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Infosys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.97.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $20.19 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.85. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $9.03 and a 12-month high of $20.74.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 26.90% and a net margin of 19.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.