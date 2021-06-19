DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “DLH Holdings Corp. serves clients throughout the United States as a full-service provider of healthcare, logistics, and technical support services to DoD and Federal agencies. Its healthcare delivery solutions include professional services, such as case management, health and injury assessment, critical care, medical/surgical, emergency room/trauma center, counseling, behavioral health and trauma brain injury, medical systems analysis, and medical logistics, and allied support services in the areas of MRI technology, diagnostic sonography, phlebotomy, dosimetry, physical therapy, and pharmaceuticals. The company’s logistics and technical services include program and project management, systems engineering and applicable information technology services, integrated logistics support, training, equipment and non-tactical vehicle operations and maintenance, and facilities and shipyard support services. DLH Holdings Corp., formerly known as TeamStaff, Inc., is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

NASDAQ:DLHC opened at $11.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $146.40 million, a PE ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 0.97. DLH has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.03.

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $61.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.00 million. DLH had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 15.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that DLH will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of DLH by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 13,502 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DLH by 8.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DLH by 13.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of DLH by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 57,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DLH by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLH Company Profile

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

