Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Reaches New 12-Month High at $454.27

Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $454.27 and last traded at $453.64, with a volume of 832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $447.59.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $446.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.69.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $423.47. The firm has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.48.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 11.53%. Equities analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

In other news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 3,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $1,539,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,420,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total value of $1,717,620.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,047,586.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 26,161 shares of company stock worth $11,468,277. 1.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,618,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,330,918,000 after purchasing an additional 37,109 shares during the last quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter valued at $748,712,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,406,338 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $539,274,000 after acquiring an additional 675,466 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,178,415 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $433,410,000 after acquiring an additional 149,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,087,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $399,858,000 after acquiring an additional 41,266 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domino's Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

