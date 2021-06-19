Donald A. Bergstrom Sells 42,242 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 42,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $1,425,667.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,032,551.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ:RLAY opened at $35.34 on Friday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.44 and a 52-week high of $64.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.15.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RLAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Relay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Relay Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.83.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Standard Life Aberdeen plc purchased a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $4,619,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 52.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,156,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,529 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 484,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,131,000 after purchasing an additional 229,886 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 39.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 13.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

