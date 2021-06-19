Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 1.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DCI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 4th quarter valued at $73,236,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at $55,409,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 115.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,399,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,211,000 after acquiring an additional 750,072 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Donaldson by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,173,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $649,847,000 after buying an additional 420,385 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at $15,582,000. 79.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Donaldson news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $917,424.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 78,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,819.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $60.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.33. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $65.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.59 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.88% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Donaldson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

About Donaldson

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

