Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Stock Position Reduced by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 220,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $6,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DFIN. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,269,000 after purchasing an additional 37,066 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 19,787 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 30.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 41,724 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DFIN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of NYSE:DFIN opened at $29.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.28. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $7.44 and a one year high of $35.20. The company has a market cap of $981.19 million, a P/E ratio of 244.35 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.45.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.63. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 0.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 15,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $469,386.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 97,068 shares in the company, valued at $2,992,606.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Featured Article: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.