DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DV shares. Truist initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE DV traded up $3.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.65. 506,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,878. DoubleVerify has a 52 week low of $27.16 and a 52 week high of $39.24.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). As a group, analysts predict that DoubleVerify will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DoubleVerify Company Profile

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance.

