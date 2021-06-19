Dragon Coins (DRG) Price Reaches $0.0039 on Major Exchanges

Dragon Coins (CURRENCY:DRG) traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. Dragon Coins has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $1.00 worth of Dragon Coins was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dragon Coins coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Dragon Coins has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.00 or 0.00059393 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00024850 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003897 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $260.81 or 0.00737733 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00043679 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.45 or 0.00083307 BTC.

Dragon Coins Profile

Dragon Coins is a coin. It launched on December 5th, 2017. Dragon Coins’ total supply is 442,695,970 coins and its circulating supply is 348,657,484 coins. Dragon Coins’ official Twitter account is @DragonCoin . Dragon Coins’ official website is drgtoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dragon Coin will act as a friction-less, low-cost & transparent alternative financial mechanism within Casinos, to enhance the age-old gaming industry. With its expertise in blockchain technology, the Dragon’s goal is to reshape the long-standing gaming industry while benefiting those rooted in the industry, as well as all the members of the public who join in the journey to achieve the goals of Dragon Coin. “

Buying and Selling Dragon Coins

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragon Coins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragon Coins should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dragon Coins using one of the exchanges listed above.

