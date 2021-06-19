Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) PT Raised to GBX 980

Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) had its price objective lifted by Numis Securities to GBX 980 ($12.80) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Numis Securities currently has an add rating on the stock.

Shares of LON:GROW opened at GBX 870 ($11.37) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 16.23 and a current ratio of 16.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 805.98. The company has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 4.22. Draper Esprit has a 52-week low of GBX 437.56 ($5.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 898 ($11.73).

In other Draper Esprit news, insider Benjamin David Wilkinson bought 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 800 ($10.45) per share, with a total value of £30,000 ($39,195.19).

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

