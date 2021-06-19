Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Position Cut by Bp Plc

Bp Plc trimmed its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 16.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,685 shares during the quarter. Bp Plc’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Duke Energy by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 85.3% in the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 62.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.73.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $99.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.98. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $77.58 and a 52-week high of $108.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 75.39%.

In related news, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at $1,211,161.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $362,277.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,230,192. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

