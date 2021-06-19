Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Principal Street Partners LLC

Principal Street Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 168.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 133,456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,656 shares during the quarter. Duke Energy accounts for 1.7% of Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $12,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Duke Energy by 3,862.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,411,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $425,817,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299,912 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,728,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $799,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,404,795 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,833,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,100,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,497 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $140,645,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 362.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,567,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $151,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,744 shares in the last quarter. 62.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $362,277.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 1,645 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $166,654.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,161.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DUK. Mizuho upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.73.

DUK traded down $2.81 on Friday, hitting $99.61. 5,190,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,313,146. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $100.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a PE ratio of 57.25, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.25. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $108.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.39%.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

