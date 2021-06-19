DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given a €47.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €47.00 ($55.29) price objective on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DWS. Morgan Stanley set a €41.30 ($48.59) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Independent Research set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €40.77 ($47.97).

Shares of DWS opened at €37.94 ($44.64) on Tuesday. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €27.43 ($32.27) and a one year high of €41.48 ($48.80). The business has a 50-day moving average of €38.03. The company has a quick ratio of 15.56, a current ratio of 15.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

