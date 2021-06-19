E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Acquires New Shares in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,543 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $1,743,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 233,195 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $10,869,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 368.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 290,833 shares of the airline’s stock worth $13,556,000 after purchasing an additional 36,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Southwest Airlines by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 732,799 shares of the airline’s stock worth $34,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160 shares during the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $51.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Southwest Airlines from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Argus raised Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.45.

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock opened at $55.19 on Friday. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $30.24 and a one year high of $64.75. The company has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 46.10% and a negative net margin of 41.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Profile

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a total fleet of 718 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 107 destinations in 40 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.