E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Invests $1.19 Million in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in KLA by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in KLA by 5.3% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in KLA by 2.5% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 1.0% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on KLAC. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $369.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Citigroup upped their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on KLA from $349.00 to $364.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.00.

In other KLA news, Director Gary B. Moore bought 377 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $301.02 per share, with a total value of $113,484.54. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,617,357.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.95, for a total value of $4,649,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,187,764.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $304.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. KLA Co. has a 1 year low of $171.31 and a 1 year high of $359.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $317.39.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 69.63% and a net margin of 28.77%. Sell-side analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

