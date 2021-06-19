E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Invests $1.53 Million in 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of 51job, Inc. (NASDAQ:JOBS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 24,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of 51job by 82.8% during the 1st quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 312,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,688,000 after acquiring an additional 141,530 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in shares of 51job during the 1st quarter worth $332,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of 51job by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 170,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,679,000 after acquiring an additional 10,030 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 51job by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,282,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,287,000 after acquiring an additional 118,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of 51job by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after acquiring an additional 11,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 51job from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of JOBS stock opened at $74.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63 and a beta of 0.68. 51job, Inc. has a one year low of $59.74 and a one year high of $80.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.20.

51job (NASDAQ:JOBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $178.25 million for the quarter. 51job had a net margin of 29.64% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Analysts predict that 51job, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

51job Profile

51job, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated human resource services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online recruitment services through its Websites comprising 51job.com, yingjiesheng.com, 51jingying.com, lagou.com, and 51mdd.com; and mobile applications that enable job seekers to access their accounts through mobile devices and utilize functions available on their Websites.

