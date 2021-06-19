E Fund Management Co. Ltd. Makes New $733,000 Investment in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 216.7% in the first quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 19 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 566.7% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Emiliano Calemzuk acquired 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $876.75 per share, with a total value of $149,047.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MELI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,865.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,640.00 to $1,730.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised MercadoLibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,826.06.

Shares of MELI opened at $1,468.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1,445.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $73.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,735.52 and a beta of 1.48. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $922.50 and a fifty-two week high of $2,020.00.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.95). MercadoLibre had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.75%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money via their websites and mobile apps.

