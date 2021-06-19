Eargo Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:EAR)

Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 2,909 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,266% compared to the typical daily volume of 213 call options.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Eargo from $68.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eargo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Eargo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.75.

In other news, Director Geoff Pardo sold 184,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.77, for a total value of $10,274,395.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 7,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $367,738.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 814,769 shares of company stock worth $42,922,907 over the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EAR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Eargo during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Eargo during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Eargo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Eargo in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. 47.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EAR opened at $36.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.06. The company has a current ratio of 9.34, a quick ratio of 9.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.70. Eargo has a twelve month low of $30.71 and a twelve month high of $76.75.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.71 million. Equities analysts forecast that Eargo will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

