Edward Harris Fenster Sells 2,302 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 2,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.65, for a total value of $118,898.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,596,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,454,938.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Edward Harris Fenster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 3,491 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $152,277.42.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Edward Harris Fenster sold 27,046 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $1,236,272.66.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Edward Harris Fenster sold 54,092 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $2,400,602.96.

On Monday, March 22nd, Edward Harris Fenster sold 21,424 shares of Sunrun stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $1,218,168.64.

RUN stock opened at $52.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.51 and a beta of 2.07. Sunrun Inc. has a one year low of $18.43 and a one year high of $100.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.42.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $334.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.42 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. purchased a new position in Sunrun in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 522 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Sunrun by 1,354.8% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RUN shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Truist reduced their price objective on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Sunrun in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.45.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

