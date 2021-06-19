Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.23 billion-1.26 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.23 billion.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Elanco Animal Health from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Cleveland Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.79.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Shares of Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $34.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.16. The stock has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.64. Elanco Animal Health has a 1 year low of $20.55 and a 1 year high of $36.53.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $541,369.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider R David Hoover purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 41,960 shares in the company, valued at $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.