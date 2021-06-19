Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) vs. Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Financial Analysis

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ:SOLO) and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Electrameccanica Vehicles and Lordstown Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Electrameccanica Vehicles -9,235.79% -30.59% -27.34% Lordstown Motors N/A -41.31% -31.46%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Electrameccanica Vehicles and Lordstown Motors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Electrameccanica Vehicles 0 0 4 0 3.00 Lordstown Motors 5 3 1 0 1.56

Electrameccanica Vehicles currently has a consensus price target of $9.42, suggesting a potential upside of 108.33%. Lordstown Motors has a consensus price target of $14.11, suggesting a potential upside of 32.50%. Given Electrameccanica Vehicles’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Electrameccanica Vehicles is more favorable than Lordstown Motors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.7% of Electrameccanica Vehicles shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of Lordstown Motors shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Electrameccanica Vehicles has a beta of 2.77, suggesting that its share price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lordstown Motors has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Electrameccanica Vehicles and Lordstown Motors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Electrameccanica Vehicles $570,000.00 895.34 -$63.05 million ($0.53) -8.53 Lordstown Motors N/A N/A -$100.56 million ($1.04) -10.24

Electrameccanica Vehicles has higher revenue and earnings than Lordstown Motors. Lordstown Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Electrameccanica Vehicles, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Electrameccanica Vehicles beats Lordstown Motors on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Electrameccanica Vehicles Company Profile

Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp., a development-stage company, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in Canada. The company operates in two segments, Electric Vehicles and Custom Build Vehicles. Its flagship product is the SOLO, a single seat vehicle. The company is also developing Tofino, an all-electric two-seater roadster. It also develops and manufactures custom built vehicles. The company sells its vehicles online through electrameccanica.com, as well as through 10 retail locations. Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

