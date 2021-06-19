Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) PT Raised to $29.00 at Loop Capital

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) had its price target boosted by Loop Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Element Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.50.

ESI opened at $23.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.68. Element Solutions has a one year low of $10.22 and a one year high of $24.70.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $550.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.26 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 7.66%. Element Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Element Solutions will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Element Solutions by 22.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Element Solutions by 30.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Element Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Element Solutions by 10.7% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Element Solutions by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 69,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

