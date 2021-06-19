Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by JLB & Associates Inc.

JLB & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $6,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eli Lilly and during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,463,293,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,094,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,082,728 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 189.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,440,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,561,294 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $136,845,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $132,324,000. 81.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

NYSE LLY traded down $3.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $218.55. 4,016,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,964,167. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $235.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.59 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.84.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 132.28%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.88%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.63, for a total transaction of $56,071,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,632,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,613,506,157.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.38, for a total transaction of $544,140.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,987 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,922.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 350,260 shares of company stock worth $78,131,944 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $252.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Eli Lilly and currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.00.

About Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.