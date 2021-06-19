Ellaism Price Down 16.2% Over Last Week (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One Ellaism coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ellaism has traded down 16.2% against the dollar. Ellaism has a market cap of $83,220.46 and approximately $18.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,229.69 or 0.06170482 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.12 or 0.00144236 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000694 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Ellaism

Ellaism is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 46,073,726 coins and its circulating supply is 46,022,395 coins. The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Buying and Selling Ellaism

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

