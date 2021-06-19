eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) COO Sells $203,000.00 in Stock

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) COO Amalkumar Ghosh sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $203,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,104 shares in the company, valued at $361,762.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN opened at $3.87 on Friday. eMagin Co. has a 52 week low of $0.74 and a 52 week high of $5.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $279.69 million, a P/E ratio of -14.88 and a beta of 1.69.

Get eMagin alerts:

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). eMagin had a negative net margin of 59.24% and a negative return on equity of 41.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. As a group, research analysts expect that eMagin Co. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EMAN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of eMagin from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of eMagin in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EMAN. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of eMagin by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 16,023 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of eMagin in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of eMagin by 358.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 96,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 75,237 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of eMagin by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 115,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of eMagin by 90.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 129,273 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 61,477 shares during the last quarter. 13.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

eMagin Company Profile

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for eMagin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eMagin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.