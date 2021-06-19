Emercoin Market Cap Hits $4.05 Million (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Emercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0851 or 0.00000237 BTC on popular exchanges. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $4.05 million and approximately $25,723.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Emercoin has traded down 3.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000092 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000079 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00015067 BTC.

About Emercoin

EMC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,599,987 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Emercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

