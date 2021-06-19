Empire (TSE:EMP.A) PT Raised to C$46.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

EMP.A has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Empire from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Empire from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Empire from C$41.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Empire from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Empire currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$45.63.

Empire stock opened at C$41.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$40.52. The stock has a market cap of C$11.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.94. Empire has a 1 year low of C$31.67 and a 1 year high of C$42.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Empire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.46%.

In other Empire news, Senior Officer Simon Gagne sold 16,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.66, for a total transaction of C$648,613.54. Also, Senior Officer Pierre St-Laurent sold 3,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$40.20, for a total transaction of C$143,674.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$58,531.20.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

