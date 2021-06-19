ENAV S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:EENNF) Short Interest Update

ENAV S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:EENNF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 334,600 shares, a decrease of 14.6% from the May 13th total of 391,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,346.0 days.

Shares of EENNF stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. ENAV has a one year low of $4.55 and a one year high of $4.68.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of ENAV in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

ENAV S.p.A. provides air traffic control and management, and other air navigation services in Italy, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Air Navigation Services, Maintenance Services, and AIM Software Solutions. The company also offers technical management and maintenance services for air traffic control equipment and systems, as well as for air infrastructure; and develops software solutions for the management of aeronautical information and air traffic, as well as provides related commercial and maintenance services.

